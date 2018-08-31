Virginia awarded Homeland Security Grant

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Virginia received more than $7 million in federal grants.

The money will be used to enhance emergency preparedness and security through the Commonwealth.

“These grants are funding a diverse group of projects in communities across Virginia, further enhancing our resiliency and improving the Commonwealth’s ability to prepare for and respond to all hazards," said Northam.

The City of Buena Vista will receive $69,500 for a regional heavy-duty emergency response vehicle.

Lynchburg will receive $87,019 for its Technical Rescue Team.

Montgomery County's Radio Cache Team was awarded $95,000.

Roanoke City was given $142,300 for its Technical Rescue and State Hazardous Materials Teams.

