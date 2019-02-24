Virginia House, Senate come to agreement on gambling study

RICHMOND - The Virginia House and Senate on Saturday came to an agreement that would allow casino gambling in certain municipalities following a study and referendum, according to Brett Hall of WAVY.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam.

JUST IN: CASINO STUDY A GO. @VaHouse & @VASenate come to an agreement on @SenLouiseLucas bill that would allow casino gaming in certain municipalities following a study & referendum. Now heads to @GovernorVA who said previously he supports study https://t.co/6k9MKdKCFC @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/PyqLJLoty3 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) February 24, 2019

