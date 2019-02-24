News

Virginia House, Senate come to agreement on gambling study

Bill now heads to Gov. Northam

RICHMOND - The Virginia House and Senate on Saturday came to an agreement that would allow casino gambling in certain municipalities following a study and referendum, according to Brett Hall of WAVY.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam.

