Median Household income hit an all-time high in 2018.

According to 24/7 Wall Street and USA Today, Virginia ranked No. 10 for the highest median income, just over $72,000.

Maryland has the highest median income in the entire country, just over $83,000.

The recently released data shows the typical American household now has an income of just under $62,000 a year.

West Virginia came in 50th, with a median household income of $44,000.