Virginia State Police investigating fatal Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT, County Va -

Virginia State Police is investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed two people. The crash happened Friday at 1:02 p.m. on Interstate 81, northbound at the 164.7 mile marker in Botetourt County.

According to police, a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling north on Interstate 81 in the right lane, when the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times, ejecting two of the passengers.

The Civic was driven by Mary Neff Elliott, 80, of Strasburg, Va, police said. Elliott was wearing her seatbelt and was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash.

There were four passengers in the Civic. Donald Lee Neff, 70 and a 13 year old, male juvenile, were both wearing their seatbelts and were transported to Roanoke Memorial for non-life threatening injuries. Juanita Ann Neff, 65, and Charlene Dawn Hodson, 46, also of Strasburg, Va. were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle; both died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.



