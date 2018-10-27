Virginia State police investigating fatal hit-and-run at Lee Hi Truck Stop

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY., Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. According to troopers, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on private property at the TA Truck Center – Lee Hi Truck Stop around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

The truck stop is located on Route 11 in Rockbridge County.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was walking around a parked vehicle in the parking lot and stepped into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer leaving the parking lot.

The pedestrian was identified as Keith Alan Kinder, 59, of Richlands, VA. Kinder died at the scene.

After reviewing the video footage of the incident, troopers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and the trucking company. Troopers made contact with the company and were able to send a “BOLO” (Be on the Look-out) for the suspect vehicle and possible driver. A truck matching the description was located in High Point, NC. Investigators with the Virginia State police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with authorities in North Carolina to determine if the truck and driver were involved in the “Hit and Run” crash.

The crash remains under investigation.





Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.