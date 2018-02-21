Virginia students among top AP achievers.

Virginia has the nation's sixth-highest percentage of public high school seniors qualifying for college credit due to Advanced Placement exams, according to College Board, the organization that manages the AP program.

According to the report, 28.5 percent of Virginia's 2017 graduating seniors earned a score of three or higher on at least one AP exam. The percentage of Virginia public school graduates earning a three or higher on AP exams has risen by nearly seven points over the past decade.

Loudon County and Radford earned spots on College Board's AP honor roll by increasing the percentage of students earning scores of three or higher while also expanding access to AP courses for minorities.

Nationwide, 22.8 percent of 2017's graduating seniors achieved a score of three or higher on at least one AP exam. Although colleges and universities set their own policies, this will usually allow students to receive college credit.

The top 10 AP courses for 2017's graduating class were English Language and Composition, U.S. Government and Politics, U.S. History, Psychology, English Literature and Composition, World History, Calculus AB, Statistics, Biology and Environmental Science.

