Virginia Tech gets record $50 million donation

ROANOKE - Virginia Tech got a record $50 million donation.

The Horace G. Fralin Charitable Trust and Heywood and Cynthia Fralin are donating the money to Virginia Tech to support research at the newly renamed Fralin Biomedical Research Institute within the evolving Virginia Tech Carilion Academic Health Center in Roanoke.

The most generous donation in the 146-year-history of Virginia's research land-grant university will support recruiting and retaining world-leading biomedical researchers, and is twice as large as any other single gift to Virginia Tech.

Heywood Fralin is chairman of Medical Facilities of America.

We will have a crew there this morning as Governor Northam and VT President Sands make the announcement and will update this story.

