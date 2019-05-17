Virginia Tech graduation delayed because of weather

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virgina Tech graduation has been delayed until 9:30 a.m. Friday. If heavy rain or dangerous conditions prevail, the university may cancel the ceremony.

The University announced the procession for the the University Commencement Ceremony will be delayed until 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at the end of the procession. Students will move and report to Rector Field House.

They advise people to be alert to the video board and PA system in Lane Stadium for information regarding weather and actions to be taken.

The ceremony was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Storm Team 10 is tracking the potential for more storms throughout the morning, with heavy rain and lightning possible.

You can stay up to date on the forecast here: www.wsls.com/weather

You can stay up to date on the graduation updates here: https://vt.edu/commencement.html

