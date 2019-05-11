Virginia Tech police warns people of email scam

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page Saturday warning people of an email scam targeting those with a school email address.

Police said the emails can appears to be legitimate emails pretending to be a faculty member, student staff or faculty colleague saying they need to send money for an emergency.

Authorities sent the statement reminding people it is a scam asking them o contact the department at 540-382-4343 if there are any questions or concerns about such requests.

