CNU poll: Virginia voters leaning toward a Democratic Congress

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Virginia Democrats are enthusiastic about the upcoming election, according to a new voter survey by the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

It's been exactly one year and 45 days since President Donald Trump took office, and even longer since he's been met with backlash.

Results from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University show how Democrats in Virginia may have an upper hand in the 2018 midterm elections.

"The question is no longer whether there is a Blue Wave coming, but rather, how high the storm surge will get," said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.

About 60 percent of Democrats are excited to vote in November. The enthusiasm gap between them and the Republican Party "suggests several Republican House seats could be in play" particularly in the 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 10th districts.

Half of the people surveyed say they believe individuals from the Trump campaign were in cahoots with the Russian government and meddled with the 2016 presidential election. Forty-two percent believe no such thing happened.

Party identification is a strong factor, with 81 percent of Republicans rejecting the collusion and 81 percent of Democrats believing it. Independents are evenly split.

"From the enthusiasm gap... to the collusion with the Russians, a sharp partisan divide is evident among Virginia voters," said Quentin Kidd, the Center's director.

