Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

One person is dead after an overdose at a correctional center that also saw seven others overdose.

The overdoses were discovered at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Haynesville Correctional Center, with one offender pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m.

The other seven offenders have received medical treatment.

It is not known what caused the suspected overdoses.

Visitation for the facility is canceled for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.