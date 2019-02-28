1 in 6 adults binge drinks every week, CDC says

One in six adults in the US binge drinks at least once a week, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Binge drinking typically is defined as when men consume five drinks or more within two hours, or women consume four drinks or more within two hours.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University are looking at the long-term health consequences. Unintentional injuries, like falls and alcohol poisoning, are just some of the things that can happen.

Researchers looked at data from more than 4,500 adults are found those who binge drink frequently were more likely to have higher blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Research suggests the development of high blood pressure before age 45 was significantly associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular death later in life.

