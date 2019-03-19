1 seriously hurt in head-on school bus crash in Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A school bus was involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Washington County.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 622. According to state police, a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck heading west crossed the center line and hit a Washington County school bus that was traveling east.

The pickup driver had to be flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Seven high school students were on the bus at the time and one of them was treated for a minor injury. There were no other reported injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.