10 things Virginians need to know about Medicaid expansion

Roanoke - Medicaid expansion happening in the commonwealth after six years of political debate in the Virginia Legislature.

Virginia now joins 32 other states in expanding coverage.

Medicaid expansion is what many are calling a game changer for the commonwealth.

10 News spoke to area politicians and health leaders about the impact the Medicaid expansion will have on Southwest Virginia. Here are 10 things you need to know:

1. Southwest Virginia is one of the most underinsured parts of the state.

2. Delegate Sam Rasoul said Roanoke City per capita will benefit almost more than any locality in Virginia.

3. In addition to insuring those uninsured or underinsured, state leaders say Medicaid will allow those who currently can’t pay for primary care to utilize those along with more preventative services, limiting unnecessary emergency room visits and ultimately will keep insurance premiums lower for everyone.

4. The federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost which in Virginia amounts to about $2 billion a year.

5. Delegate Sam Rasoul called the expansion the “the single largest economic boost to the Virginia economy” and said it will create thousands of jobs across the commonwealth.

6. The law goes into effect July 1, 2018.

7. Coverage will begin for those who qualify on Jan. 1, 2019.

8. Expansion is expected to add about 400,000 Virginians to the Medicaid rolls, according to state data. The uninsured rate would fall to 10.9% in 2019, down from 14.9%, an Urban Institute analysis found.

9. Virginia will join 31 other states and the District of Columbia in providing health insurance to its residents who earn up to 138% of the poverty level, or roughly $16,800 for an individual or $28,700 for a family of three this year.

10. Medicaid expansion is expected to allow more patients to take part in care for mental health issues as well as those battling addiction.



