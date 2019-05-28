10 tons of trash removed from Virginia beach after Memorial Day weekend event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Those who live near the Chesapeake Bay Beach may have mistaken their beach for a landfill Monday morning.

WAVY reports that the beach, commonly known as Chic's Beach, was covered in beer cans, bags, rafts and other trash after Floatopia on Sunday.

Floatopia is an event when beachgoers bring their own floats out to the beach and "celebrate" the holiday weekend.

A video posted to Facebook on Monday morning showing the debris and trash left behind has racked up more than a million views.

Drew Lankford, with Virginia Beach Public Works, told WAVY that crews started cleaning up at about 4 a.m. and had removed 10 tons of trash.

