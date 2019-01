ROANOKE, Va. - Three people can already check financial stability off their New Year's resolution list thanks to the Virginia Lottery.

The $1 million tickets were sold in Arlington, Chantilly and Richmond in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

Five additional tickets won $100,000 -- one of which was sold in Blacksburg.

The remaining four were sold in Crozet, Henrico, Winchester and Manassas.

Another 500 tickets won $500 each.

