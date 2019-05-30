11 die in crashes across Virginia on Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. - Nearly a dozen people are dead after crashes across Virginia this past Memorial Day weekend.

State police say of the 11 people who died, six were riding motorcycles.

The nine fatal crashes were part of the 663 total crashes that state police responded to during the holiday weekend.

The fatal crashes occurred in Albemarle, Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Isle of Wight, King and Queen counties, as well as Virginia Beach.

Albemarle and King and Queen counties each had two, separate fatal crashes during the holiday weekend.

The five motorcycle crashes that resulted in deaths happened in Virginia Beach and in Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, and King and Queen counties.

Both the operator and rider were killed in the single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred in Fairfax County on Sunday.

Below is a list of the names of some of those who died in these crashes across the Commonwealth:

