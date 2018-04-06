11 indicted on 59 counts after Appomattox County drug investigation

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Nearly a dozen people face charges after a nearly yearlong drug investigation in Appomattox County.

The investigation into narcotics distribution and prescription drugs resulted in 59 indictments on 11 individuals.

Police said meth, MDMA, and other narcotics drugs were being distributed within the county.

The following people were indicted as part of the investigation:

Christopher Allan Lawhorn, 35 of Appomattox. Charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II drug and selling drugs near a school.

Todd J. Mosher Jr., 20, of Appomattox. Charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II drug and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act

Angel D. Mosher, 18, of Appomattox, Charged with distribution of a Schedule I/II drug and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act

Tiffany Pletcher, 43, of Spout Spring. Charged with distribution of a Schedule III drug and assisting another in obtaining prescription drugs

David H. Price, 31, of Pamplin. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug

Kiki M. Reynolds, 39, of Appomattox. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug (methadone)

Denise M. Solomon, 27, of Spout Spring. Charged with distribution of a Schedule IV drug and conspiracy to violate the drug control act

Christopher Lee Sutherland, 38, of Appomattox. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug and conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act

Dalton W. Richardson, 21, of Gladstone. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug and manufacturing and distributing a Schedule IV drug.

Amber Wilmouth, 38, of Phenix. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug and selling drugs near a school.

Brittany Brown, 31, of Gladstone. Charged with distribution of a Schedule II drug.

Anyone with information about illegal drug distribution in Appomattox County is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's anonymous tip line at 434-352-3995.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.