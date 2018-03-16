12 new jobs coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - KMR Aviation Services will bring 12 new jobs to Bedford County.

The aviation management company is investing $1 million to expand its operation in the county.

KMR will purchase a 72,000-square-foot facility and add a repair center as part of its expansion.

“It’s exciting to see a small business like KMR Aviation Services reach this next phase of growth, and the company’s success is a testament to the business-friendly environment in Bedford County,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “My administration is always glad to promote the success of businesses of all sizes in the commonwealth, and we look forward to watching KMR Aviation reach new heights in Bedford County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the county to secure the project.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.