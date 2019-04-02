12-year-old honorary Ohio state trooper visits Virginia State Police

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Officers with the Virginia State Police had a visitor Monday morning -- a 12-year-old boy, who is also an honorary Ohio State Trooper.

It all started for Brett Holbrook when he met his first state trooper during a traffic stop in Ohio two years ago. The encounter left a lasting impression on Brett, and he is now their biggest fan. His mom even made him his own uniform, and he was given a special unit number, 36.

Since the traffic stop, Brett has been to every Ohio State Highway Patrol post in the state and has visited 12 other state police and highway patrol agencies.

During his stop in Virginia, he tried out the division commander's desk, hung out with the Virginia State Police SWAT team and got up close and personal with their armored vehicle.

After leaving Virginia, his family set off for North and South Carolina.

