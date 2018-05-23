$1.4 million Community Solutions Center opens doors

ROANOKE, Va. - The transformation of the old northwest Roanoke building that was once a bar is being called nothing short of miraculous.

Former Capt. Rick Morrison, of the Roanoke City Police, said the Melrose Avenue location where officers have historically responded to late-night incidents is now a place for community members to work together.

“Through collaboration and community engagement we now have a Community Solutions Center to bring hope and vitality back to this community,” Morrison said.

This final phase for the food bank's new facility is now a site for community programs and a training kitchen where meals will be prepared for the food bank's Café to Grow children's food truck.

“We have law enforcement that's going to partner with us to provide positive community policing, and mentoring with youth and other opportunities,” President and CEO Pamela Irvine, of Feeding America Southwest Virginia, said.

In addition to food safety management certifications, the facility will also provide an outreach space for Roanoke police and a community room for meetings.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.