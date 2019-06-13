14 Southwest, Central Virginia localities receive more than $700,000 in school officer grants

ROANOKE, Va. - More than a dozen school districts in Central and Southwest Virginia will be able to add school officers thanks to grants awarded to localities across Virginia.

Locally, Amherst, Bedford, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Nelson, Rockbridge and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Danville and Galax, and the town of Rocky Mount all received grant funding.

The city of Buena Vista, as well as Franklin and Wythe counties all received funding for two positions.

Carroll and Grayson counties both received funding for three positions.

Here's a list of local areas that received funding for each position:

Location Funds Awarded Amherst County $ 43,752 Bedford County $ 41,230 Buena Vista $ 52,982 Buena Vista $ 39,125 Carroll County $ 30,943 Carroll County $ 25,455 Carroll County $ 25,455 Danville $ 24,013 Floyd County $ 46,641 Franklin County $ 42,322 Franklin County $ 42,322 Galax $ 26,750 Grayson County $ 30,783 Grayson County $ 24,799 Grayson County $ 30,783 Nelson County $ 30,654 Rockbridge County $ 38,512 Rocky Mount $ 30,229 Salem $ 29,792 Wythe County $ 33,563 Wythe County $ 33,562

This funding will enable local law enforcement agencies to fund new school resource officer (SRO) and school security officer (SSO) positions at K-12 public schools.

“It is paramount that we continue to make smart investments to keep Virginia schools safe and to create supportive learning environments for our students,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The school resource officers and school security officers hired through these grants not only make our schools safer, but also enhance our communities by building strong positive relationships with students, faculty and parents.”

The 87 total grants approved by the Board will fund 77 SRO and 10 SSO grants, placing SRO and SSO positions at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools.

The grants were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board at their May 9 meeting, as well as the Executive Committee on behalf of the Board at a special meeting held Thursday.

Across the Commonwealth, 87 grants totaling more than $3.47 million were awarded to 53 localities.

Click here to see the complete list of areas across Virginia that received funding.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.