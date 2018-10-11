15-year-old boy killed, 6 others hurt in head-on Route 58 crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously hurt six other people.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 58 in Grayson County, less than a mile west of Route 702.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Route 58 when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound tractor-trailer.

State police say seven people were inside the Rogue and none of them were wearing a seatbelt.

A 31-year-old woman was driving the Rogue. The driver, as well as a man, an 8-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 13-year-old were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. A 16-year-old was taken to Alleghany Memorial Hospital in Sparta, North Carolina.

A 15-year-old Independence boy died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

State police are investigating what may have caused the crash. Charges are pending.



