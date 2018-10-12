2 dead after flood waters sweep them from bridge in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. - NOON UPDATE

The woman has been recovered as well. Authorities have not released the victims' names yet.

UPDATE

A man's body has been recovered. Authorities are still searching for the woman who was swept away.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two people are missing Friday morning after they were swept away from a bridge.

State police say it happened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Charlotte County.

Deputies say the three people were swept away from a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road.

A 17-year-old boy was safely rescued.

Search efforts by the Virginia State Police Swift Water Rescue Team and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office are ongoing for the two other people in the vehicle.

