2 missing after flash flood in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (NBC 29) - The search is on in Central Virginia for two people missing after flash flooding, NBC 29 reports.

The fire chief says a Toyota Prius was swept away in the Ivy area of western Albemarle County just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver and passenger were last seen clinging to trees before the rushing water carried them downstream.

A water rescue team from Lynchburg is helping local crews try to find the victims.

Another car was swept away in the same area. That driver was able to escape unharmed.

Greene and Madison counties are also hard-hit.

One person may be missing in Madison County, but rescue crews can't confirm that at this hour.

There are also power and water outages across the region.

Part of Route 33 west of Stanardsville in Green County is closed due to a mudslide.

Cleanup is expected to take most of the day.

Copyright 2018 NBC 29