Virginia ‘roadside zoo’ owner, nephew indicted on 46 animal cruelty charges

Photos were presented in open court and entered into evidence during a seizure hearing in Frederick County General District Court on August 29, 2019.

After the seizure of 119 animals from a Virginia “roadside zoo” this summer, a grand jury has indicted two men on a combined 46 counts of animal cruelty, according to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Keith Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, and his nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, have both been indicted by a grand jury in Frederick County.

The animals were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 15 and 16 at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park.

Authorities seized animals including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats and water buffalo, among others.

The animals are now in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations.

During a 12-hour seizure hearing held on Aug. 29 in Frederick County General District Court, animal welfare experts testified as to the inadequate conditions and cruelty at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park. Photo and video evidence was entered showing inadequate conditions of animals and facilities.