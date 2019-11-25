WASHINGTON, D.C. – “But first, let me take a selfie.”

That’s exactly what Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins did Sunday night, and ended up missing the last play of the game.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau catches an interception in the final seconds of the game against the Detroit Lions, giving the Redskins their first home win of the season-- 19-16.

Haskins thought the game was over and walked away from the field.

Problem is, he was supposed to take a knee to run out the clock. The backup quarterback had to do it instead.

While everyone was frantically trying to find him, he was taking a selfie with a fan.

The interim head coach says they’ll talk to Haskins about the selfie, and he says it won’t happen again.