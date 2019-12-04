Virginia firefighter fatally shot while shielding her child

RICHMOND, Va. – Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting was not the intended target and was protecting one of her children when she was shot.

Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal says Berry was struck when a gunman fired at a nearby home. He says Berry was shielding her child when the gunfire started.