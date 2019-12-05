Northern Virginia postal worker shot at post office
LOVETTSVILLE, Va. – A postal worker was shot at a northern Virginia post office.
It happened in Lovettsville when the worker was shot by an agent for the postal service’s Inspector General.
Authorities say the worker was involved in a “critical incident.”
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Inspector General’s Office are investigating.
According to authorities, the worker’s injuries are not life-threatening.
