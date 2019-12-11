Virginia man gets 33 years in attempted killing of police officers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Virginia man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for trying to kill two police officers after a high-speed chase.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 36-year-old Jermel McSwain was sentenced Tuesday for attempted capital murder of law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors and court records say two Chesapeake Police officers were trying to stop his car in April 2018 when he led them on a chase that ended in a shootout in Portsmouth.

McSwain got away, but his DNA and drugs were found at the scene. He was later arrested in Norfolk.

McSwain apologized to the officers in court on Tuesday, saying he’s glad they’re still alive.