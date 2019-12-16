Gov. Northam proposes $1.2 billion investment in K-12 education

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam announced that his budget will include one of the largest investments in K-12 education ever proposed in the commonwealth -- totaling $1.2 billion.

The budget will increase teacher salaries by 3%, according to the governor’s office. It also includes the single-largest increase for at-risk schools in the state’s history, more school counselors and new staff supports for English language learners and makes “significant new flexible funds” available for localities.

“Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live,” said Northam.

Below are some budget highlights provided by Northam’s office: