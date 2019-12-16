Hundreds gather to remember Charlottesville native killed in NYC stabbing

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Hundreds of people gathered to remember Tessa Majors.

The Barnard College student from Virginia was killed in New York.

Police say Majors was stabbed to death during a robbery Friday in Morningside park.

A group of teens is suspected in the slaying.

The vigil brought together community members, city officials and students.

People who spoke at the vigil called on the community to not forget majors.

“She was endlessly creative, a budding journalist, a bassist and she could sing beautifully," said Gale Brewer, Manhattan Brough President. "She was a fighter in the best sense of the word. she fought to live. climbing up the stairs to a security booth even as she was bleeding.”

Police have charged a 13-year-old with second-degree murder, armed robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.