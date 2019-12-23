Virginia transplant recipient returns to hospital to help patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – 30-year-old Jess Davis was diagnosed with Alport Syndrome -- a genetic condition that causes kidney disease, hearing loss and eye abnormalities.

A family friend donated his kidney to save her life.

She’s now a peer support mentor, helping facilitate relationships between doctors and patients at the University of Virginia.

She also encourages more compassionate care.

“They’re the person that the patient is able to call who will say, 'I get it, I’ve been there, I know what you’re going through,” said Jackie Salaway, transplant social worker.

“At the heart of it what you learn in this experience is what matters is people,” said Jess Davis, a transplant recipient. "To just go from nothing to everything world crashing is a lot to go through alone and no one should have to go through something like this alone.”

The peer mentor support program is still in its early stages and relies on volunteers