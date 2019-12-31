Charlottesville mother pleads guilty in death of neglected baby

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her nearly 2-year-old son, who authorities said died suffering apparent symptoms of neglect and abuse.

News outlets report 26-year-old Nydia Love Lee entered the plea Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

A prosecutor says police were called to Lee’s home in January for a report of an unresponsive baby.

She says Lee told officers that the baby had been napping and was simply found unresponsive.

The prosecutor says an autopsy found the baby showed signs of neglect and had various injuries, including bruising, healed rib fractures, a fractured right arm and head trauma.