Lower taxes on diapers, tampons part of Jan. 1 tax changes

ROANOKE, Va. – With the new year comes a few new laws in Virginia.

Some personal hygiene products will cost less beginning Jan. 1.

Tax changes will lower the price of some items, including feminine hygiene products, disposable diapers and disposable bed sheets.

The tax will be cut in half from 5.3% to 2.5%. That will save buyers 50 cents on a $20 purchase.

There will also be an increase to the standard deduction when filing income taxes ahead of the 2020 deadline. Click here for more on the tax changes.