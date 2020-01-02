13-year-old suspected of killing Charlottesville native to appear in court

NEW YORK CITY, NY – The 13-year-old boy suspected of killing a college student is scheduled for a court hearing this afternoon.

The boy is one of three allegedly involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11.

Majors was stabbed while walking in a New York City park just a few days before taking her freshman exams at Barnard College.

A family court judge is expected to rule whether the 13-year-old’s statement to police can be used as evidence.