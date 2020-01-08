Local delegate writes bill that would allow ‘law-abiding gun-owners’ to carry in church

RICHMOND, Va. – A local delegate has introduced a bill that would allow “law-abiding gun-owners” to carry a gun in church with a valid concealed carry permit.

On the first day of the legislative session in Richmond, Del. Wendell Walker has introduced HB 596, which aims to strike down an existing statute that prevents concealed carry in places of worship.

When speaking about his proposed bill, Walker cited a recent shooting where a parishioner, Jack Wilson, shot at a man who opened fire inside his Texas church. The shooter killed two people before he was stopped.

“If Mr. Wilson conducted himself in the same manner here in the Commonwealth, according to current code, he would be a criminal. This is wrong. My legislation fixes this," said Walker.

Del. Walker represents the 23rd District of Virginia, which covers Lynchburg as well as parts of Amhest and Bedford counties.

To read the proposed legislation in full, click here.