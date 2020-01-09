Virginia man sentenced to 19 years for role in drug trafficking

ABINGDON, Va. – A man is facing nearly 20 years in prison after authorities say he worked with a large group of people to distribute meth throughout southwest Virginia.

Joseph Hobbs, 28, was one of 20 defendants charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams of more of meth. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 19 years in federal prison, and is the second out of the group of defendants to be sentenced.

Court documents reveal that the group of defendants worked together to distribute meth in Lee County, Wise County and elsewhere between July 1, 2016 and May 1, 2019.

In August 2019, Hobbs plead guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking, as well as carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

