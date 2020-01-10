Two Virginia men charged in shooting death of 8-year-old boy

KING WILLIAM, Va. – Two Virginia men have been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting death of an 8-year-old boy.

State police said Thursday said Charles Coleman III, of Aylett, and Keith Hargrove, of Richmond, are charged in the death of Orlando Anderson Jr.

Police said the King William County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Jan. 21, 2019, about a shooting at a residence.

The caller reported that a man had entered the home and began shooting. Orlando later died. The boy’s father and grandmother were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.