Two gun control bills set to go before Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee

RICHMOND, Va. – On Monday, two big gun control bills are scheduled to go before the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee.

They deal with strengthening background checks as well as establishing a red flag law.

Gun rights supporters will continue their efforts to oppose the Democrats’ plans for stricter gun laws as members of the NRA will meet with lawmakers.

They say they want people to hear concerns from law-abiding Virginia gun owners.

This comes after NRA members held a well-attended town-hall event in Roanoke a little over a week ago.