Virginia

Lee-Jackson Day a step closer to no longer being a state holiday

SB 601 would make Election Day a state holiday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Left: Lee Jackson Day parade in Lexington, Virginia (WSLS)

RICHMOND, Va. – Election Day in, Lee-Jackson Day out.

When it comes to state holidays in Virginia, that plan moved one step forward on Tuesday as SB 601 passed in the Senate.

The bill designates Election Day as a state holiday while revoking Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday.

Gov. Northam announced earlier this month as part of his legislative agenda to make this change happen.

“Voting is a fundamental right,” said Northam on Jan. 6, 2020. “But in a state that once put up tremendous barriers to voting, too many people are still unable to participate meaningfully in our democracy. By making it easier—not harder—to vote, these proposals will ensure we are building a government that is truly representative of the people we serve. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these important measures into law.”

The vote passed in the Virginia Senate, 22-18.

