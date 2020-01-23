Two arrested as part of Virginia daycare abuse investigation

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. – Two women face multiple charges as part of a multi-month investigation into abuse at a Virginia daycare.

At the request of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley, state police initiated an investigation in November 2019 into allegations of verbal and physical abuse by a teacher at the Pollywog Daycare in Woodstock, Virginia.

According to police, no children suffered injuries serious enough to require medical attention as a result of the physical abuse.

However, as a result of the investigation, Kathryn G. LeDane, 19, has been charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

Also, Jamie J. Pence, 41, has been charged with one felony count of child endangerment and for failing to report the abuse.

All charges were indictments handed up by a grand jury.

The women turned themselves in to state police on Jan. 16, 2020 and were released on bond from the RSW Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Special Agent Heather Marshall at 540-827-7298 or email Heather.Marshall@vsp.virginia.gov.