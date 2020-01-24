Virginia senate passes bill for schools to provide menstrual products

Published: January 24, 2020, 10:45 am

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms. Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders. According to the Virginia Department of Education, this encompasses 132 school districts and almost over 630,000 female students.

