Virginia bill would give local governments control over confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. – A bill in Virginia would give local governments control over confederate statues is moving forward.

A Democratic bill advanced out of a Senate committee on a party-line vote.

It would remove the current statewide ban on removing confederate war memorials, allowing localities to move them.

Democratic leaders, including Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, support the bill.

“We really need to address this, and giving localities the authority to decide these monuments future is a big step forward.”

Virginia Beach has already decided that it will be keeping its confederate monument that stands at the old courthouse, but it will be adding signs that explain its Jim-Crow-era roots and that the courthouse was once a site of slave trade.