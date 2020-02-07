Virginia man charged with stabbing a dog to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – After a months-long investigation, a Washington County, Virginia man is in jail, charged with killing a dog.

The Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that it charged a 47-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty case from Nov. 18, 2019.

A Bluetick Coonhound (Public Domain)

On that date, Smokey, a Bluetick Coonhound, was found with injuries to his head and eye deemed consistent with stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the dog was tied upon the property of his owner, on Old Mill Road in the Glade Spring area of the county.

Smokey was taken to an animal hospital in Abingdon for treatment but died that night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Based upon the investigation, Larry Gene Harless Jr. faces one felony count of animal cruelty.

Harless is currently at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on other unrelated charges and is being held without bond.

A hearing date has not yet been set.