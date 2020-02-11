Virginia couple among hundreds quarantined on cruise ship in Japan due to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. – A northern Virginia couple is on a cruise ship in Japan with hundreds of people on board that have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to NBC 12.

The NBC affiliate says that Rod Bell and his wife, Athene, were on board the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship when the first passenger tested positive. Now, Rod’s wife is being treated for the virus.

Officials say that at least 135 other passengers have also tested positive, including 24 Americans.

NBC 12 reports that Athene is being treated at a Japanese military hospital for a mild form of the virus.