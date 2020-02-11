50ºF

Virginia couple among hundreds quarantined on cruise ship in Japan due to coronavirus

Wife has mild version of virus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

A reporter walks near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Japan's Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone remaining on board and crew on the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
RICHMOND, Va. – A northern Virginia couple is on a cruise ship in Japan with hundreds of people on board that have been quarantined due to the coronavirus, according to NBC 12.

The NBC affiliate says that Rod Bell and his wife, Athene, were on board the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship when the first passenger tested positive. Now, Rod’s wife is being treated for the virus.

Officials say that at least 135 other passengers have also tested positive, including 24 Americans.

NBC 12 reports that Athene is being treated at a Japanese military hospital for a mild form of the virus.

