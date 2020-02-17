Man facing felony charges after 21 dead dogs found at Dinwiddie home

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing two felony charges after 21 dead dogs were found at a Dinwiddie home last Friday, according to Dinwiddie County Animal Control.

On Friday, animal control says they received an anonymous request for a welfare check at a home in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road. When they arrived, they found ten dog pens, with 21 dead dogs and one surviving dog inside one of those pens.

Animal control officers say they immediately took the surviving dog for veterinary care and it is expected to fully recover.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the deaths of the other dogs, and their remains have been taken to the Lynchburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

The owner of the dogs, Floyd Maitland, has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. According to animal control, more charges may be brought as the investigation continues.