Virginia 2-year-old takes first steps after being shot in the head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A little boy is taking his first steps after getting shot in the head during a drive-by shooting.

The child is still recovering from the incident in December.

But, he’s home with his grandmother in Virginia.

“As you see, he’s talking now!,” said Harnestha Atkinson, Lavier Robinson’s grandmother.

Two-year-old Lavier is finally home after spending more than two months in the hospital.

The toddler was shot back in December at a family home in Henrico.

“To actually to have it happen to your family, we’ve got to come together to stop the gun violence,” said Atkinson. "There’s no need to be shooting to nobody’s house.”

Two men are accused of shooting up the home on Winston Street, one of the bullets hitting Lavier in the head.

On the road to recovery, the two-year-old is now up and walking, making the major accomplishment with the help of nurses and family.

"People may look at it like, ‘Oh, he’s not walking.’ To us, he’s walking because it went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own to where he can sit up on his own now. He’s taking steps if you hold him. He’s taking steps now.”

Although he’s come so far, he still has a long way to go.

He will have surgery in the near future to put a bone in his brain.

Right now, he can’t move his left hand, which will come in time, and he must now wear a helmet, covering his scars from that tragic day.

“It tore the family apart. It actually broke our family up 'cause now my daughter has moved into her own place. I’m moving somewhere else, and everybody’s now looking to get their own place. There will be no one left in that address,” said Atkinson.

Loved ones thankful to have their little boy back where he belongs, at home with his family.

“He’s got a long road to recovery, but he’s making it. He’s doing it and I can’t ask more. He has life,” said Atkinson.

The two men accused of shooting the little boy are 19-year old Ara D. Mclaughlin and 23-year old Randy O. Vaughan.

They’re charged with attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.