Poll shows Biden leading in Virginia on Super Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One poll has Biden winning in Virginia on Super Tuesday.

The poll out of the Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University has the former vice president winning at 22%, with Sanders polling at 17%, Bloomberg at 13%, Buttigieg and Warren following at 8%, Klobuchar at 5% and Steyer at 1%.

When participants were asked if they would support the party’s nominee, around 82% of Democratic primary voters said yes. Two-thirds of the 18% of people who claimed they would not or they were uncertain or said their feelings are rooted in feat that the nominee will be “too liberal.” One-fifth of that 18% said they fear the nominee will be “too moderate.”

When asked whether electability or agreement on issues factored into their vote, around half said yes to both mattering to them when casting their ballot.

While Warren is low in the polls, 56% of registered voters, 27% of them Republicans, who participated support a “wealth tax” similar to what she proposed. A majority of participants, around 60%, said they support keeping the current system of private health care insurance in place instead of adopting something similar to “Medicare for All.”

Results of the survey show President Trump may be facing an uphill battle in the commonwealth. Around 38% of participants chose Trump over the option of “someone else,” which received 59%.