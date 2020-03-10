New budget proposal includes raises for Virginia teachers

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia lawmakers unveiled their latest $135 billion two-year state budget proposal, including long-awaited pay raises for teachers.

The final budget proposal includes raises and bonuses for state employees and public school teachers.

Included is the state’s share of 2% raises for public school teachers over the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year.

The Virginia education association is holding a briefing Tuesday in Richmond to talk about the raises as well as the new collective bargaining agreement for educators.